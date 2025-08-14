Pakistanis mark 78th Independence Day in spirit of Historic Victory over India

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan celebrated its 78th Independence Day today on Thursday with unmatched patriotic fervor, energized by recent Marka-e-Haq victory against India.

The day opened with 31-gun salute in Islamabad and 21-gun salutes in provincial capitals, followed by special prayers for peace, unity, and prosperity.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif led the main flag-hoisting ceremony, after which a grand military parade at Shakarparian showcased tanks, artillery, aircraft, and other assets used in the successful operation.

Cultural events, traditional dances, and concerts lit up cities nationwide, while in Kashmir, people joined celebrations, reaffirming their support for Pakistan and their struggle for self-determination.

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called on nation to rise above divisions and work together for a Pakistan founded on justice, equality, and service to all.

In their Independence Day messages, Pak top leaders congratulated Pakistanis at home and abroad, paying tribute to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and the heroes of the Pakistan Movement.

President Zardari said this year’s celebrations carry renewed pride after the nation’s resilience and unity in the face of external aggression earlier this year. He hailed the victories in Marka-e-Haq and Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos as proof of national resolve and reaffirmed unwavering support for the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif described Marka-e-Haq as both a military success and a reaffirmation of the Two-Nation Theory. He vowed to safeguard Pakistan’s sovereignty, protect national interests including water security, and promote dialogue for regional peace.

Pakistan Armed Forces leaders also extended greetings, pledging to defend the country’s sovereignty, uphold the Constitution, and strengthen the bond between the Armed Forces and the people.