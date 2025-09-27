O-Level Courses coming to Govt Schools in Pakistan?

KARACHI – O-Level has always been prestigious choice for Pakistani students, and now there’s exciting news as government schools in Sindh will soon offer O and A Level programs.

Sindh Education Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah met with Azma Yusuf, Country Director of Cambridge Assessment International Education (CAIE) Pakistan, to discuss the enhancement of the province’s educational system. The meeting, attended by Secretary School Education Zahid Ali Abbasi and other officials, focused on improving curriculum development, teacher training, foundational learning, and assessment reforms.

Under latest discussions, both sides agreed to form a joint working group tasked with preparing actionable recommendations and implementing reforms to elevate the quality of education in Sindh.

Provincial minister said Sindh government is committed to introducing Cambridge International Examinations in public schools. He said O-Level and A-Level subjects will be launched in at least one government school in every district, aiming to provide students from underprivileged backgrounds access to modern, globally recognized education.

He stressed that talented students should not be held back due to lack of resources, assuring that the government will support them with exam preparation and registration costs.

Azma Yusuf highlighted the importance of teacher training as a key component for successfully implementing the O-Level program. She noted that reforms from early childhood education to grade eight would be necessary to ensure students are adequately prepared. She also assured that Cambridge International Examinations will provide full support and guidance to the Sindh government, helping students achieve global educational standards.

The meeting concluded with a mutual commitment to strengthen collaboration and continue learning from each other’s experiences, with teacher training identified as a critical sustainable goal for long-term educational impact.