Per Tola Gold hits Rs397,700 in Pakistan as global rates climb

By Staff Reporter
4:21 pm | Sep 27, 2025
Gold Hits Rs349,300 Per Tola as Global Rates Rebound

KARACHI — Gold prices in Pakistan jumped on Saturday, following an upward trend in the international market.

The local price of gold per tola rose by Rs1,900, reaching Rs397,700, while 10-gram gold was sold at Rs340,963, up Rs1,629, according to the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Friday, gold had seen a decline of Rs1,000 per tola, closing at Rs395,800. Internationally, gold traded at $3,759 per ounce with a $20 premium, gaining $19 during the day.

Silver also recorded gains, with prices per tola increasing by Rs105 to Rs4,704.

Gold prices drop by Rs1,000 per tola in Pakistan

Staff Reporter

