Gold prices drop by Rs1,000 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices have seen a decline both globally and locally following a drop in international bullion markets on Friday.

The price of gold fell by $10 per ounce, bringing the international rate to $3,740 per ounce. This decrease has had a direct impact on local gold and silver prices in Pakistan.

In the local markets, the price of 24-carat gold dropped by Rs1,000, settling at Rs395,800 per tola. Similarly, the price of gold per 10 grams saw a decrease of Rs858s, now priced at Rs339,334.

Silver prices also followed the downward trend, with the price of one tola of silver decreasing by Rs64, reaching Rs4,599.

The price of silver per 10 grams also dropped by Rs55, bringing it to Rs3,942.

This shift in gold and silver prices reflects broader trends in global markets and is expected to influence buying and selling behaviors in Pakistan’s precious metals markets.