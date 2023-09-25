Karachi weather update

Dry and warm weather is likely to grip Karachi, and other regions of the country's southeastern Karachi, with humidity in the metropolis likely to remain over 75 percent.
Amid the sunny weather, there are no chances of rain in Karachi in the next 24 hours.
At noon, the mercury reaches around 32°C and it can touch over 34 during the day. Winds blew at 17km/h. Max UV Index was recorded at 8 which is very high, with visibility around 5km.
The federal capital’s air quality was recorded at 231, which is very unhealthy.
Health effects will be immediately felt by sensitive groups and should avoid outdoor activity. Healthy individuals are likely to experience difficulty breathing and throat irritation; consider staying indoors and rescheduling outdoor activities.
Synoptic Situation
A shallow westerly wave is still prevailing over northern parts of the country and likely to move eastwards during next 24 hours.
Dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain-wind/thundershower is expected south Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir during evening/night.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 25, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|292
|295.15
|Euro
|EUR
|317
|317
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|372.5
|376
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81.5
|82.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|78.55
|79.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|198
|200
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|781.13
|789.13
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|220
|222.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.22
|40.62
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.35
|42.75
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|317
|320
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|37.93
|38.28
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.92
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|951.03
|960.03
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.62
|63.22
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.23
|176.23
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.87
|28.17
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|762.72
|770.72
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|80.69
|81.39
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|217
|219
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.62
|26.92
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|325.12
|327.62
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.31
|8.46
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 214,700 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs184,070.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,590
|Karachi
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,590
|Islamabad
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,590
|Peshawar
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,590
|Quetta
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,590
|Sialkot
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,590
|Attock
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,590
|Gujranwala
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,590
|Jehlum
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,590
|Multan
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,590
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,590
|Gujrat
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,590
|Nawabshah
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,590
|Chakwal
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,590
|Hyderabad
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,590
|Nowshehra
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,590
|Sargodha
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,590
|Faisalabad
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,590
|Mirpur
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,590
