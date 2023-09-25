Karachi weather update

Dry and warm weather is likely to grip Karachi, and other regions of the country's southeastern Karachi, with humidity in the metropolis likely to remain over 75 percent.

Karachi Rain Update

Amid the sunny weather, there are no chances of rain in Karachi in the next 24 hours.

Karachi Temperature Today

At noon, the mercury reaches around 32°C and it can touch over 34 during the day. Winds blew at 17km/h. Max UV Index was recorded at 8 which is very high, with visibility around 5km.

Karachi Air Quality

The federal capital’s air quality was recorded at 231, which is very unhealthy.

Health effects will be immediately felt by sensitive groups and should avoid outdoor activity. Healthy individuals are likely to experience difficulty breathing and throat irritation; consider staying indoors and rescheduling outdoor activities.

Synoptic Situation

A shallow westerly wave is still prevailing over northern parts of the country and likely to move eastwards during next 24 hours.

Dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain-wind/thundershower is expected south Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir during evening/night.