Eid-ul-Fitr 2026: New Pakistani films hit cinemas, blockbusters set for TV premieres

On the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, several films including “Aag Lagi Basti Mein” starring , , and will be released in Pakistan.

Pakistani audiences will enjoy full entertainment this Eid-ul-Fitr on both TV screens and in cinemas.

In recent years, Pakistan’s film industry has faced difficulties, especially after COVID, which disrupted its recovery, leaving audiences waiting for new films.

However, the situation appears to be changing this Eid-ul-Fitr 2026, as new films will be released in cinemas, along with world television premieres of some major Pakistani films.

Films Releasing in Cinemas

“Aag Lagti Basti Mein”

Renowned actor and host and will appear on the big screen this Eid. The film is a comedy-action featuring legendary actor .

Famous comedian is also making his acting debut with this film. It has been heavily promoted, and expectations are high for strong box office success.

“Bullah”

This film will also release on Eid-ul-Fitr 2026, marking the return of to the silver screen. He plays a character who fights to deliver justice to the oppressed.

“Delhi Gate”

Another major Pakistani film releasing this Eid, featuring , , , and among others.

Major Films Premiering on TV

“Love Guru”

The film starring and was released last Eid and will now have its TV premiere this Eid-ul-Fitr. It is a romantic comedy that audiences can enjoy with family.

“Neelofar”

This film marked the return of to the big screen. Although it didn’t perform strongly at the box office, viewers will now get to watch it on TV. It’s a special treat for fans of and .

“The Legend of Maula Jatt”

is Pakistan’s highest-grossing film, starring , , , and . It will also have its world television premiere on Eid-ul-Fitr.