Sachin Tendulkar, former India cricketers back students protesting exam paper leaks

NEW DELHI – Former Indian cricket stars, including Sachin Tendulkar, have voiced support for the ongoing student protests over alleged examination paper leaks in India, calling for a fair and transparent examination system and backing the students’ right to peaceful protest.

In a post on X, Tendulkar said his father, a college professor, had taught him from an early age that failure was acceptable but cheating was not, and that success should never come through shortcuts.

He said society must promote a culture that values hard work, honesty and merit. “When results are valued more than effort, people begin looking for shortcuts instead of earning success,” he wrote.

Tendulkar said it was understandable that students felt disheartened if they believed their hard work had been undermined, adding that the country must build a system that protects young people’s dreams and ensures such incidents do not recur.

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan also expressed solidarity with the protesters, saying students spend years preparing for competitive examinations while their families make significant sacrifices.

“There should be no place for paper leaks under any circumstances,” Pathan said, expressing hope that authorities would ensure equal opportunities for every student and take effective measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Every student puts in years of hard work for a better future and their families make sacrifices along the way too. No paper leak should ever be allowed to take that hope. I have full faith that our country,authorities will ensure every one of them gets a fair chance. I also hope… — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) July 23, 2026

Former batter Mohammad Kaif criticised the reported police action against protesters, saying it was painful, especially as a father, to see students being treated harshly for protesting flaws in the education system..

He called for an end to the use of force against demonstrators and urged authorities to find a prompt resolution to the crisis.

Former Test cricketer and commentator Sanjay Manjrekar also backed the students, saying young people should be given opportunities rather than having their voices suppressed, as they represent India’s future.

Former cricketer Suresh Raina said every challenge presents an opportunity to find better solutions and expressed hope that the current situation would lead to constructive dialogue and meaningful reforms benefiting students and educational institutions.

The protests are being led by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), a movement that began as a satirical social media campaign in May. Its founder, Abhijit Deepke, has demanded the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over repeated examination paper leaks.

Although the demonstrations began last month, they intensified after social activist Sonam Wangchuk launched an indefinite hunger strike in support of the students. Wangchuk ended his fast after 26 days following government assurances, but Deepke said the protests would continue until the students’ demands are met.

The movement against examination paper leaks and alleged flaws in India’s education system has gained momentum in recent weeks, drawing support from public figures, celebrities and now several of the country’s best-known former cricketers.