Petrol Price in Pakistan hits Rs335/Litre, Diesel climbs to Rs383 after Fresh Hike

KARACHI – Pakistanis continue to face higher fuel costs and now federal government announced another increase in petroleum prices, further adding to inflationary pressures.

According to an official notification, the government has raised the price of petrol by Rs3.66 per litre, pushing the new rate to Rs335.18 per litre, up from Rs331.52 per litre. The revised price comes into effect from July 25.

The government has also increased the price of high-speed diesel (HSD) by Rs4.80 per litre. Following the latest revision, HSD will now be sold at Rs383.46 per litre, compared to the previous Rs378.66 per litre.

The fresh increase is expected to raise transportation and logistics costs, which could eventually translate into higher prices for essential goods and services. Petrol is widely used by motorcycles, cars, and small vehicles, while high-speed diesel fuels heavy transport, buses, tractors, and much of the agricultural sector.

The latest revision continues the upward trend in petroleum prices, delivering another blow to consumers already grappling with rising living costs. The new fuel rates are effective from July 25.