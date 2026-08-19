Kia Sportage, Sorento Hybrid New Price in Pakistan August 2026

Kia joined other automakers in raising hybrid vehicle prices in Pakistan. With the sales tax on hybrids now at 25%, the Sportage and Sorento have received new price tags, with increases reaching up to Rs12 Lac.

The latest price revision pushes some Kia hybrid models well beyond their previous price points, adding further pressure on consumers already facing rising vehicle costs. Kia Sportage L 1.6T FWD HEV has seen its price climb by Rs. 900,000, rising from Rs. 11.299 million to Rs. 12.199 million. The newly listed Sportage L 1.6T AWD HEV is priced at Rs. 13.299 million, although no previous price is available for comparison as the variant was not previously offered.

The impact is even more pronounced in the Sorento lineup. The Sorento 1.6T FWD HEV now costs Rs. 16.299 million, up by Rs. 1 million from its earlier price of Rs. 15.299 million.

The biggest jump among the variants with an established previous price has come for the Sorento 1.6T AWD HEV. Its price has surged from Rs. 16.699 million to Rs. 17.899 million, translating into an increase of Rs. 1.2 million.

Kia has also introduced the Sorento 1.6T AWD PHEV at Rs. 18.999 million. Since the plug-in hybrid variant was not previously available, there is no earlier price against which to measure the increase.

The latest development follows the government’s decision to raise the sales tax on hybrid vehicles to 25%. Previously, hybrid models were subject to sales tax rates of 8.5% or 12.75%, depending on the applicable category.

Kia’s latest pricing move comes as other major automakers have also revised their hybrid vehicle prices following the tax change. Toyota, Honda, Chery, Suzuki and Hyundai have already made similar adjustments.

The companies have maintained that these revisions are largely a consequence of the higher tax burden rather than independent manufacturer-led price hikes.

For Pakistani consumers, however, the distinction offers little relief at the showroom. The higher tax has translated directly into substantially higher prices, with Kia’s latest revision adding up to Rs. 1.2 million to the cost of its hybrid SUVs.