Kia increases Sportage L, Sorento prices by up to Rs1.2 million: Check new rates

Kia has revised the prices of several Sportage L and Sorento variants in Pakistan, with the latest increases linked to changes in sales tax.

The new rates affect multiple hybrid variants, adding as much as Rs1.2 million to the price of some models.

The Sportage L range includes hybrid options with different drivetrain configurations. Buyers can choose between front-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive versions of the 1.6T hybrid, giving the lineup two distinct drivetrain choices.

Kia Sportage L New Prices

The Sportage L 1.6T FWD HEV is now priced at Rs12.199 million, while the AWD HEV version carries a revised price of Rs13.299 million.

The FWD HEV variant has become Rs900,000 more expensive, rising from Rs11.299 million. The AWD HEV, meanwhile, has seen a Rs1.059 million increase from its earlier price of Rs12.240 million.

Kia Sorento New Prices

Kia has also raised prices across the Sorento hybrid lineup. The 1.6T FWD HEV now costs Rs16.299 million, up Rs1 million from Rs15.299 million.

The 1.6T AWD HEV has received a Rs1.2 million increase, taking its price from Rs16.699 million to Rs17.899 million.