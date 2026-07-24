Petrol up Rs20.81/litre, diesel Rs55.36/litre since daily pricing mechanism introduced

ISLAMABAD – Petrol prices have increased by Rs20.81 per litre and high-speed diesel by Rs55.36 per litre since the government introduced a daily pricing mechanism for petroleum products.

According to the Petroleum Division, effective July 18, petrol prices were raised by Rs5.44 per litre, while diesel prices increased by Rs31.05 per litre.

On July 21, petrol prices were reduced by 35 paisas per litre, whereas diesel became Rs5.71 per litre more expensive.

For July 22, petrol prices were increased by Rs4.93 per litre and diesel by Rs7.15 per litre. On July 23, petrol was raised by Rs6.39 per litre, while diesel increased by Rs7.83 per litre.

Most recently, for July 24, the government increased petrol prices by Rs4.40 per litre and diesel prices by Rs3.62 per litre.

The federal cabinet approved the daily petroleum pricing mechanism on July 17, authorising the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) to revise fuel prices every day based on fluctuations in the international oil market.