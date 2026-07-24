Rain pounds Karachi’s Gulshan, North Nazimabad other Areas; More Showers expected over weekend

KARACHI – Heavy monsoon showers swept across Karachi, bringing relief from the heat but raising concerns of urban flooding and power disruptions in several parts of the metropolis.

Rainfall was reported in multiple areas including Tariq Road, SITE Area, Manghopir, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, II Chandrigar Road, North Nazimabad and Federal B Area, where residents experienced intense downpours accompanied by strong winds.

The wet spell also caused power outages in several parts of the city, with residents reporting electricity disruptions amid ongoing rainfall.

According to the latest weather outlook, thunderstorms and rain are expected to continue in Karachi and other parts of Sindh over the weekend as monsoon currents remain active across the region. Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said a low-pressure area (LPA) is currently positioned over southwest Rajasthan and adjoining areas, allowing continuous penetration of monsoon currents into southern and central parts of the country.

Karachi Weather Update

Saturday: Rain and lightning activity will persist, while maximum temperatures are forecast between 33°C and 35°C.

Sunday: Rain activity is expected to decrease, with partly clear and sunny conditions returning. Temperatures will remain between 33°C and 35°C.

The weather system is also expected to affect several other regions, with rain-wind/thundershowers forecast in Sindh, northeast and south Punjab, lower Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and northeast Balochistan during the weekend.

Met Department has warned that isolated heavy rainfall is also possible in Sindh and southern Punjab, urging citizens and relevant authorities to remain alert during the ongoing monsoon spell.