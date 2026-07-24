PM Shehbaz, CDF Munir inaugurate Pakistan’s largest Sky47 data centre ‘Karakoram One’

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir on Friday inaugurated Karakoram One, Pakistan’s largest Sky47 data centre, at a ceremony held in the federal capital.

During the inauguration, the prime minister and the army chief were given a detailed briefing on the project’s technical features, capabilities and operational capacity.

According to officials, the Karakoram One data centre will provide robust infrastructure for cloud computing, data hosting and advanced digital services across Pakistan.

The facility is designed to support the growing demands of artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and high-performance computing (HPC), while also playing a key role in securing sensitive national and commercial data.

Addressing the ceremony, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif described the state-of-the-art data centre as an impressive and commendable project, saying he was delighted to witness its completion.

He said initiatives such as Sky47 are vital to Pakistan’s future, adding that continuous hard work is essential to turning ambitious projects into reality.

The prime minister also praised the leadership of Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir and acknowledged the contribution of project partner ZTE, saying that resilience and determination in the face of challenges make historic achievements possible.

He thanked all stakeholders for delivering what he described as a valuable gift to the nation.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Information Technology Shaza Fatima Khawaja said the launch of the Sky47 data centre marks the beginning of a new era of artificial intelligence in Pakistan and will serve as a milestone in strengthening the country’s digital economy.