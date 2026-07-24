Lahore braces for another Monsoon Spell as Fresh Thunderstorms loom over weekend

LAHORE – Just days after record-breaking monsoon rains left Lahore submerged and brought the city to a standstill, another spell of rain and thunderstorms is set to hit the provincial capital this weekend, raising concerns over urban flooding and traffic disruptions.

As per Met Office forecast, intermittent rain accompanied by thunderstorms is expected on late Friday and Saturday, while weather conditions are expected to improve slightly on Sunday with partly cloudy skies and sunshine.

Lahore Rain Update

Day Weather Temperature Friday Thunderstorms with rain 29°C – 31°C Saturday Thunderstorms with rain 29°C – 31°C Sunday Partly cloudy skies 30°C – 32°C

An active low-pressure area (LPA), coupled with strong monsoon currents penetrating central and southern Pakistan, will continue to fuel widespread rainfall across several regions of the country over the next few days.

Besides Lahore, rain, gusty winds and thunderstorms are likely in parts of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and northeastern Balochistan. Meteorologists have also warned of isolated heavy downpours in Sindh, northeastern Punjab, Kashmir and northeastern Balochistan, while southern Punjab and Sindh may witness intense rainfall capable of triggering localized flooding.

Earlier this week, relentless rains inundated roads, residential streets and key underpasses across the city, leaving commuters stranded and bringing traffic to a crawl. Although the district administration and the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) launched emergency drainage operations, several neighborhoods remained submerged under three to four feet of standing water for hours.

PDMA reported that Lahore received 343 millimetres of rainfall within 48 hours, prompting authorities to issue warnings over the risk of urban flooding during the ongoing second phase of the monsoon season.