Karachi Weather Update: City braces for more Light Rain amid Muggy Conditions

ISLAMABAD – Karachi is expected to experience partly cloudy skies with light rain or drizzle on Friday, offering slight relief from the heat. However, high humidity is likely to keep conditions muggy, with temperatures forecast to reach 35°C, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

A relentless heatwave continued to grip large parts of Pakistan, with the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) warning of extreme temperatures across some regions, oppressive heat in Punjab, and hot, humid conditions in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while Karachi is expected to receive light drizzle despite sweltering weather.

In Karachi, there is chance of light drizzle, although the coastal city is unlikely to escape the uncomfortable humidity. Temperatures are expected to reach 35°C, after the city recorded 28.4°C early Friday morning. Humidity stood at 75%, with sea winds blowing at 15 km/h.

Most districts of KP are expected to remain hot and dry, with heat and humidity intensifying across the plains. However, the PMD says isolated rain showers may develop in parts of the Hazara and Malakand divisions, offering limited relief.

On othe hand, Punjab’s capital is expected to endure another day of intense heat and suffocating humidity, with the maximum temperature likely to reach 40°C.

However, the heat index paints a more alarming picture. Although the morning temperature was recorded at 36°C, humidity of 49% pushed the feels-like temperature to 43°C, with forecasters warning it could soar to 47°C during the afternoon. Winds are expected to remain light at around 8 km/h, and no rainfall is forecast for the city.

Met Office urged citizens to take precautionary measures as high temperatures continue to pose health risks. People have been advised to avoid unnecessary exposure to direct sunlight during peak afternoon hours, stay hydrated, and take extra care to prevent heat-related illnesses, particularly children, the elderly, and outdoor workers.