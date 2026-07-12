PDMA issues high alert as monsoon rains forecast across most Punjab districts

LAHORE – The Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has forecast widespread monsoon rains across most districts of the province over the next 24 hours and directed all relevant departments to remain on high alert.

According to a PDMA spokesperson, rain is expected in Rawalpindi, Attock, Murree, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mianwali, Sargodha, Khushab, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Sahiwal, Okara, Pakpattan, Kasur, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Multan, Khanewal, Vehari, Lodhran, Muzaffargarh, Kot Addu, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Layyah and Bhakkar.

PDMA Director General said that, on the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, commissioners, deputy commissioners and all relevant departments across the province have been directed to remain vigilant. The provincial control room and district emergency operation centres are also operating round the clock.

The authority has instructed Rescue 1122, WASA and other emergency services to remain fully prepared with personnel and machinery, while ensuring the immediate drainage of rainwater from low-lying areas and waterlogging hotspots.

PDMA also advised residents to take precautionary measures by staying away from electricity poles, hanging wires, mud houses and dilapidated buildings. Parents have been urged not to allow children near accumulated rainwater. In case of an emergency, citizens have been asked to contact the PDMA helpline at 1129.

Meanwhile, the authority reported rainfall in several parts of Punjab during the past 24 hours. Narowal received the highest rainfall at 51mm.

In Rawalpindi, Gawalmandi recorded 36mm, New Katarian 35mm, Shamsabad 23mm, Kutchery 21mm, and Pirwadhai 19mm of rainfall.

Elsewhere, Gujrat received 28mm, Sialkot 24mm, Murree and Attock 19mm each, Chakwal 4mm, Lahore 3mm, and Mandi Bahauddin 2mm.

PDMA has urged the public to remain indoors during thunderstorms and avoid unnecessary travel until weather conditions improve.