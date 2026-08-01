Lahore Weather Update: Cloudy Weather Today as Rain, Thunderstorms forecast for weekend

Lahore is set to get another spell of monsoon rain on Saturday as the weather system strengthens monsoon currents across eastern and central Pakistan.

The city is likely to remain humid, with humidity recorded at 78%, while the maximum temperature is expected to reach 33°C. Rain accompanied by gusty winds and thunderstorms is forecast for Lahore, with isolated heavy falls possible in some areas. The temperature is expected to remain between 32°C and 34°C on Saturday, before easing slightly to 31°C to 33°C on Sunday and Monday.

Weather Lahore Humidity 75-78% Maximum Temperature 33°C Saturday 32–34°C Sunday 31–33°C Monday 31–33°C

The latest weather outlook shwos depression over southern MP, India, which is expected to move west-northwest over the next 24 hours. The system is continuously feeding monsoon currents into eastern and central parts of Pakistan, increasing the likelihood of widespread rainfall.

Rain Forecast for Punjab

Besides Lahore, rain with gusty winds and thunderstorms, including isolated heavy rainfall, is expected in Okara, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Chiniot, Khushab, Mianwali, Sargodha, Sahiwal, Layyah, Bhakkar, Noorpur Thal, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Rahim Yar Khan, Khanpur, Multan, Vehari, Khanewal, Lodhran, Muzaffargarh, Kot Addo, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Wazirabad, Sialkot, Narowal and Nankana Sahib.

Meanwhile, isolated rain and thunderstorms are also likely in Rawalpindi, Murree, Galiyat, Attock, Chakwal and Jhelum.

Weather Advisory

Heavy rainfall may cause urban flooding in low-lying areas of Lahore, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Faisalabad, Multan, Sahiwal, Okara, Bahawalnagar, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, the Potohar region, Peshawar and Nowshera, as well as several districts of Sindh.

The forecast also warns of possible landslides in vulnerable areas of Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Galiyat and Kashmir.

Rains may trigger flash floods in local streams and nullahs across Kashmir, Murree, Galiyat, northeastern Punjab, Islamabad, the Potohar region, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan during the forecast period.