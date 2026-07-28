Lahore Weather Update: Light Showers cool city as 3-Day Wet Spell begins

A spell of light rain swept across Lahore on Tuesday, adding more humidity and leaving several roads inundated as a shallow westerly wave is affecting the country’s upper regions.

The downpour was reported from Shalimar Link Road and Mughalpura. Rain also lashed Harbanspura, Dharampura, Garhi Shahu, Zarar Shaheed Road, Cantt area, Airport Road and several surrounding neighborhoods.

The rainfall brought a slight drop in temperature, providing relief to residents who had been struggling with oppressive heat and muggy conditions. Many citizens welcomed the cooler weather after days of soaring temperatures.

Lahore Weather

Day Max Temp Expected Weather Tuesday 37°C Thunderstorms with rain (35–37°C) Wednesday 37°C Thunderstorms with rain (35–37°C) Thursday 36°C Thunderstorms with rain (34–36°C)

Rainwater accumulated on several key roads, particularly in Dharampura, Sadr and around Joray Pull, slowing traffic to a crawl and causing long queues of vehicles. Commuters faced significant delays as waterlogged streets disrupted the morning routine.

Met Office warned that the wet spell is far from over, forecasting thunderstorms and rain for the next three days in Lahore as unstable weather conditions persist. Tuesday and Wednesday will remain generally hot and humid across most districts of Punjab, but afternoon rain accompanied by gusty winds and thunderstorms is expected at isolated locations.

Besides Lahore, the forecast includes Gujranwala, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Sialkot, Narowal, Chakwal, Attock, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Murree, Galiyat, Rawalpindi and adjoining areas.

Met Experts linked changing weather to shallow westerly wave affecting the country’s upper regions, while weak moisture currents from the Arabian Sea continue to feed northeastern Pakistan. The combination is expected to trigger intermittent rain and thunderstorms over the coming days, keeping weather conditions unsettled across much of the region.