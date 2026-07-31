Heavy monsoon rains wreak havoc in Murree, Rawalpindi and Islamabad

ISLAMABAD – Torrential monsoon rains disrupted normal life in Murree, Rawalpindi and Islamabad, triggering landslides, urban flooding and widespread damage, while a child drowned in a rainwater drain in Rawalpindi.

According to rescue and local authorities, continuous heavy rainfall in the hill station of Murree caused severe flooding and landslides in several areas. A four-storey building collapsed at Lakot on the Murree Expressway following a landslide, while several houses in Jhika Gali, Kausar Colony and Dhak were left at risk due to shifting terrain.

In Rawalpindi and Islamabad, heavy downpours that began at 4:40am severely affected daily life. The Flood Control Room reported that the highest rainfall of 103 millimetres was recorded at Kachehri Chaklala. Rising water levels in Nullah Lai reached 10 feet, prompting authorities to issue a pre-alert at Gawalmandi.

A tragic incident occurred in Friends Colony on Misrial Road, where a child drowned after falling into a rainwater drain while playing.

Heavy rain also inundated Raja Bazaar, one of Rawalpindi’s busiest commercial areas. Poor drainage caused rainwater to enter shops in the recently upgraded Model Bazaar area, resulting in losses worth millions of rupees for traders. Roads around Fawara Chowk and adjoining areas also remained submerged.

Residents complained that no officials from the Rawalpindi Municipal Corporation were present to respond to the situation.

Managing Director of the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA), Azizullah Khan, said emergency teams carried out drainage operations in Sadiqabad, Dhoke Kala Khan, Gawalmandi, Millat Colony, Javed Colony, Jan Colony, Misrial Road, Girja Road, Dhamial and other low-lying areas to remove accumulated rainwater.

Although the water level in Nullah Lai gradually receded after the rain stopped, floodwater entered more than 50 homes in Gawalmandi and surrounding localities, damaging furniture and other household belongings.

Affected residents urged the authorities to remove encroachments along connecting drains in Gawalmandi to ensure the smooth flow of rainwater and prevent futur