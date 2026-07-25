Lahore Rain Update: More Monsoon showers, Thunderstorms to lash City this weekend

LAHORE – A strong monsoon system is set to sweep across Lahore and parts of Pakistan, with PMD forecasting consecutive rain and thunderstorms from Saturday to Monday. The fresh weather spell is expected to bring relief from the heat but also raises concerns over urban flooding, hill torrents, and damage from strong winds and lightning.

In its advisory, Met Office said Lahore will remain under cloudy skies with intermittent rain and thunderstorms throughout the weekend. Daytime temperatures are expected to stay between 33°C and 35°C on Saturday before dropping to 32°C to 34°C on Sunday and Monday as the rain cools the city.

Met Office warned that the same weather system could trigger urban flooding in low-lying areas of several cities, including Lahore, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Gujrat, Sahiwal, Sargodha, Jhang, Faisalabad, Khanewal, Multan, and parts of Sindh, particularly if heavy downpours occur over a short period.

Authorities have also cautioned that hill torrents may become active in the Dera Ghazi Khan hill streams, while seasonal nullahs in northeastern Balochistan could witness a surge in water flow, increasing the risk of localized flooding.

The weather department further warned that strong winds, lightning, and heavy rainfall may damage vulnerable infrastructure, including solar panels, electricity poles, billboards, trees, and weak structures, posing additional risks during the monsoon spell.

Meteorologists said the widespread rain is being driven by a low-pressure area (LPA) over southwestern Rajasthan and adjoining regions, which continues to draw moisture-laden monsoon currents into southern and central Pakistan.

Residents have been advised to avoid unnecessary travel during periods of intense rainfall, remain alert for weather updates, and exercise caution on waterlogged roads as the latest monsoon spell is expected to affect normal life in several parts of the country.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz placed all relevant departments on high alert ahead of third spell of monsoon rains, directing commissioners, deputy commissioners, and field officers to ensure full preparedness and strictly follow PDMA advisories.

CM ordered immediate drainage of rainwater, continuous monitoring of WASA operations, and instructed PDMA, Rescue 1122, district emergency centers, and other agencies to keep staff and machinery on standby. Officials have also been directed to clear water from low-lying areas, monitor drains and nullahs, secure manholes, enforce safety measures at construction sites, and closely watch structurally weak buildings.