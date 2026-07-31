Sindh announces holiday for schools on August 4

KARACHI – The Sindh government has announced a public holiday for all public and private educational institutions across the province on the occasion of the Chehlum of Imam Hussain (AS).

According to a notification issued by the Sindh School Education Department, all government and private schools will remain closed on Tuesday, August 4, corresponding to 20 Safar, in observance of the Chehlum.

The holiday will apply to educational institutions throughout Sindh as part of the province’s observance of the religious occasion.