DG ISPR holds Press Conference on Counter terrorism, Security Affairs

ISLAMABAD – Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, will hold an important press conference today at 3:15 PM, where he is expected to brief the media on Pakistan’s counterterrorism operations and key national security issues.

Opening high-profile presser, Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry outlined prevailing security landscape, calling Balochistan as major focus of the briefing amid continued efforts to counter militant threats and strengthen national security.

Sharing operational data, the military spokesperson disclosed that 40,348 intelligence-based operations (IBOs) have been carried out across Pakistan so far in 2026. He said the nationwide operations reflect coordinated efforts by the Pakistan Armed Forces, intelligence agencies, police and civil armed forces to disrupt militant networks and enhance public safety.

As per available information, the press briefing will focus on the country’s ongoing counterterrorism efforts and the overall national security situation. The briefing is expected to provide updates on recent developments and the military’s perspective on security-related matters.

ISPR chief’s presser comes at time when Pakistan continues to prioritize counterterrorism operations and security measures across different regions.