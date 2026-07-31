Torrential rain disrupts traffic, floods streets in twin cities

RAWALPINDI – Heavy rainfall continued intermittently across Islamabad and Rawalpindi on Friday, inundating roads and low-lying areas while raising water levels in Nullah Lai, prompting authorities to remain on high alert.

The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) said emergency teams had been deployed to deal with the situation.

According to the WASA Director General, rainfall recorded included 31mm in Saidpur, 40mm in Golra, 17mm in Bokra, 13mm in Shamsabad and 17mm in New Katarian.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department said Rawalpindi had received more than 50mm of rainfall, resulting in rainwater entering homes in several low-lying localities.

Heavy rain also caused water to accumulate at Islamabad’s Seventh Avenue underpass and Rawalpindi’s Jinnah Park underpass, disrupting the flow of traffic.

Meanwhile, water levels in Nullah Lai, which carries rainwater from Islamabad and Rawalpindi to the Soan River, also increased.

At Gawalmandi, the water level rose to seven feet, raising concerns for nearby residential areas, while at Katarian, it reached 7.5 feet.

WASA Managing Director said rescue personnel and WASA staff had been deployed in vulnerable areas where rainwater had entered streets and residential neighbourhoods.

Rainwater was reported in parts of Afandi Colony, Dhoke Kala Khan, Shakrial, Fauji Colony and Magha Singh Estate, causing difficulties for residents as roads and streets remained submerged.

Authorities said WASA teams and heavy machinery had been stationed in low-lying areas to facilitate drainage operations and respond to emergencies.