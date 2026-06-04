Sindh govt announces dates for BSEK, BIEK exam results

KARACHI – The Sindh government has set July 10 as the deadline for the announcement of Matriculation results and July 31 for Intermediate results, according to the provincial Education Department.

The decision was made during a meeting of education boards chaired by Sindh Minister for Universities and Boards, Ismail Rahoo, on Thursday.

During the meeting, representatives of all education boards briefed participants on the annual Matric and Intermediate examinations conducted across their respective divisions. Rahoo directed all boards to ensure that Matric results are announced by July 10 and Intermediate results by July 31.

Officials also informed the meeting that results for Class 9 and Class 11 examinations would be released by August 31.

Emphasizing the importance of timely result announcements, the minister said students should receive their results without delay to facilitate the admission process. He added that the government would provide all possible support to enhance transparency, merit, and the overall examination system.

The meeting was further informed that several cases had been registered in Karachi against individuals accused of violating Section 144 during the examinations.

The annual examination cycle began in April and is expected to conclude by mid-June. However, the examinations have remained under scrutiny amid allegations of bribery, paper leaks, and administrative irregularities.