Azad Kashmir Elections Phase 2: Muzaffarabad, Neelum Division, Refugee Constituencies

MUZAFFARABAD – Campaigning for the second phase of the Legislative Azad Kashmir Assembly elections officially came to an end, setting the stage for a crucial showdown on Sunday between Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

Category Constituency Names Coverage / Main Area Neelum District LA-25 Neelum-I Upper Neelum / Athmuqam LA-26 Neelum-II Lower Neelum Muzaffarabad LA-27 Muzaffarabad-I Katla / Patika area LA-28 Muzaffarabad-II Muzaffarabad area LA-29 Muzaffarabad-III Muzaffarabad City LA-30 Muzaffarabad-IV Hattian Dupatta LA-31 Muzaffarabad-V Muzaffarabad District LA-32 Muzaffarabad-VI Chikar / Chakar LA-33 Muzaffarabad-VII Leepa Valley Refugee Constituencies LA-34 Refugee Constituency Jammu-origin refugees LA-35 Refugee Constituency Jammu-origin refugees LA-36 Refugee Constituency Jammu-origin refugees LA-37 Refugee Constituency Jammu-origin refugees LA-38 Refugee Constituency Jammu-origin refugees LA-39 Refugee Constituency Jammu-origin refugees LA-40 Refugee Constituency Kashmir Valley refugees (across Pakistan) LA-41 Refugee Constituency Kashmir Valley refugees LA-42 Refugee Constituency Kashmir Valley refugees LA-43 Refugee Constituency Kashmir Valley refugees LA-44 Refugee Constituency Kashmir Valley refugees LA-45 Refugee Constituency Kashmir Valley refugees

With all administrative and security arrangements now in place, the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Election Commission is ready to conduct voting in nine constituencies of the Muzaffarabad Division and 12 constituencies reserved for Kashmiri refugees living across Pakistan.

At least 12 Lac registered voters are expected to head to polling stations to elect their representatives in what is being seen as a decisive phase of the electoral process. A total of 208 candidates are contesting seats in the Muzaffarabad Division, while 143 candidates are in the race for the refugee constituencies, promising fierce competition across key electoral battlegrounds.

Authorities rolled out a comprehensive security plan to ensure peaceful polling. Eight police personnel will be deployed at every highly sensitive polling station, six officers at sensitive stations and four officers at polling stations classified as normal.

The second phase of voting comes amid political controversy following allegations of irregularities during the first round of elections. PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has demanded open hearings into all complaints of alleged rigging, saying the credibility of the electoral process depends on whether every allegation is investigated in a fair, transparent and impartial manner.