Alert for Islamabad residents as Rawal Dam spillways opened after heavy rain

ISLAMBAD – The spillways of Rawal Dam in Islamabad have been opened after heavy rainfall caused the water level in the reservoir to rise.

According to the administration, the decision was taken after the water level reached 1,748.30 feet. Deputy Commissioner Islamabad directed relevant departments to remain alert and ensure timely response in case of any emergency situation.

The district administration also advised citizens to avoid visiting streams, drains, and areas near fast-flowing water as a precautionary measure.

Before opening the spillways, warning sirens were sounded to alert nearby residents. The water level was later reduced from 1,748.30 feet to 1,747 feet.

A Sub-Divisional Officer said that 6,283 cusecs of water was released from the dam, reducing the water level by around two feet.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) informed all relevant departments in advance before the spillways were opened.