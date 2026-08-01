Fatima Zahra makes history as first Pakistani woman boxer to win Commonwealth medal

GLASGOW – Pakistan’s 22-year-old boxer Fatima Zahra has created history by becoming the first Pakistani woman to win a boxing medal at the Commonwealth Games.

With her achievement, Pakistan secured a Commonwealth Games boxing medal after a gap of 12 years. The country’s previous boxing medal came at the 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games, where boxer Muhammad Waseem won a silver medal.

Fatima Zahra reached the women’s 60kg semi-final after defeating New Zealand’s Jordan Wilson by a unanimous 5-0 decision in the quarter-final. Under the competition format, her place in the semi-final guaranteed her at least a bronze medal.

In the semi-final, Fatima faced defeat against Canada’s Marie Bathol Al-Ahmadiya but still secured a bronze medal, which also became Pakistan’s first medal at the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

Following her victory, Fatima said women’s boxing in Pakistan is developing and described her achievement as evidence that the country is moving in the right direction. She added that winning gold remained her ambition, but the bronze medal was also a significant milestone for Pakistan boxing.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s defending champion javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem failed to defend his Commonwealth Games title after finishing ninth in the men’s final.

Sri Lanka’s Rumesh Tharanga won the gold medal with an impressive throw of 89.75 metres. India’s Neeraj Chopra finished second with a season-best throw of 85.83 metres.

Arshad began the final with a foul on his first attempt. He recorded a throw of 77.41 metres on his second attempt but was unable to secure a place among the top eight athletes after the first three rounds. His third throw measured 75.39 metres, which was not enough to continue in the competition.

According to the event rules, only the top eight athletes after the opening three attempts advance to the final three rounds, while the remaining competitors are eliminated.