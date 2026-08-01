Honda CD70 Dream 2027 Model Launched in Pakistan; Check New Price, Specs, Colors

Pakistan leading two-wheeler company, Atlas Honda, has once again given CD70 Dream fresh stickers and called it an update, leaving bike’s engine, features, and overall design exactly the same as the old models.

The company unveiled latest version through a promotional video, with three new graphic schemes in Classic Red, Black, and Metallic Grey. Beyond the revised decals and paint combinations, however, there is little to distinguish the new model from its predecessor.

The motorcycle continues to be powered by the same 72cc four-stroke OHC air-cooled engine, mated to a 4-speed transmission with kick-start system. Fuel capacity remains 8.6 litres, ground clearance stays at 136mm, and the bike still weighs 82kg, meaning the only thing that appears to have evolved is the sticker kit.

The company continues to market CD70 Dream as a sportier version of its iconic commuter, featuring an aerodynamic front visor, sculpted fuel tank, telescopic front forks, and extended seat. But for buyers hoping for modern features or performance improvements, the wait goes on.

Honda CD 70 Dream

Honda CD70 Dream priced at Rs170,900

The latest model arrives in Classic Red with yellow, white, and blue graphics. Black features orange, yellow, and grey decals, and Metallic Grey with blue and neon-yellow accents.

While the graphics have changed, everything underneath remains untouched.

For Pakistani bikers, Honda launch becomes same. Year after year, expectations of meaningful upgrades, such as disc brakes, alloy wheels, LED lighting, a digital meter, or fuel injection, are met with another set of redesigned stickers instead.