Honda CD70, CG 125 New Price and Installment Plans 2026 Deals

KARACHI – Motorcycle lovers are in shock as prices of popular bikes, including the legendary Honda CD 70, continue to climb higher, making ownership seem like a distant dream.

Atlas Honda and Bank Alfalah introduced a limited-time interest-free installment scheme under the Step-By-Step (SBS) promotion. This initiative allows customers to buy their favorite Honda motorcycles without paying an extra markup, only the retail price in easy monthly installments.

Honda Bikes Installment Plan

Models Installment Honda CD 70 26,650/- Honda CG 125 39,750/- Honda CB 150F 76,650/-

The scheme covers major models, with installments starting as low as Rs26,650 per month. The Honda CD 70, priced at Rs159,900, remains one of the most sought-after options for budget-conscious buyers. Meanwhile, premium models like the Honda CB 150F and other high-performance bikes are also available under flexible payment plans, making the dream of ownership possible despite rising inflation.

Even more exciting news comes from Faysal Digimall, which has rolled out a special installment package for the Honda MM-70cc. The deal includes a free helmet and 48-month payment options starting at just Rs4,410 per month—an offer that is turning heads across the country.

Experts say the motorcycle market remains strong despite price hikes, as Pakistanis continue to prefer two-wheelers for affordable and efficient commuting. With interest-free plans and promotional deals flooding the market, buyers now have more options than ever before—but they must act fast, as stock is limited and delivery is on a first-come, first-served basis.

Will these installment schemes reshape the motorcycle industry? Or will rising prices continue to push ownership out of reach for ordinary citizens? The battle between affordability and inflation is far from over