Rains, strong winds bring relief to Lahore; more Showers expected in next 24 hours

Punjab capital Lahore received much-needed relief from days of scorching heat and suffocating humidity as rain showers swept across the metropolis, bringing down temperatures and turning the weather pleasant.

Thick black clouds covered the skyline earlier today while intermittent rainfall, accompanied by cool winds, encouraged thousands of Lahoris to step outdoors and enjoy the refreshing change.

Met Office said the city’s temperature dropped to 28°C, with the maximum expected to reach 33°C during the day. Cool winds blowing at around 20 kilometres per hour further eased the heat, making conditions significantly more comfortable across the provincial capital.

PMD forecast more rain over the next 24 hours, with cloudy skies expected to dominate the city. Officials say the current spell of monsoon showers is likely to continue until July 13, raising hopes that the pleasant weather will persist for several more days.

As fresh rainfall is expected, Lahore’s district administration has activated emergency measures to prevent urban flooding and ensure smooth drainage across the city.

WASA Lahore and other departments have been placed on high alert. Emergency teams have been instructed to remain on standby around the clock, while field staff have been deployed to major roads, underpasses, and other flood-prone areas to ensure the immediate drainage of rainwater.

The combination of refreshing weather and the Sunday holiday brought a dramatic change to life across Lahore, with thousands of residents leaving their homes to make the most of the cool conditions. Desi breakfast restaurants also witnessed an exceptional rush, with people lining up to savour Lahori delicacies before heading out for leisure activities.

Residents said the welcome change in weather provided much-needed relief after days of relentless heat and humidity. Many described the cool breeze, cloudy skies, and light rain as the perfect opportunity to spend quality time outdoors with their loved ones.