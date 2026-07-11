Lahore weather today: More rain forecast till July 13

LAHORE – The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast more rainfall today and urged relevant authorities to remain on alert as wet weather is expected to continue over the coming days.

According to the department, the city’s current temperature stands at 29°C, with humidity recorded at 77 percent and winds blowing at 13 kilometres per hour.

Temperatures are expected to range between 28°C and 36°C during the day.

The Met Office said rainfall is likely to persist until July 13 as moisture-laden monsoon currents continue to move into the upper parts of the country.

A western weather system is also expected to enter the northern regions later today, increasing the chances of rain and thunderstorms.

Officials have warned that heavy downpours could lead to water accumulation in low-lying areas and trigger urban flooding in vulnerable locations.

Light rain overnight has already brought relief from the heat, leaving the city under partly cloudy skies with more showers expected over the next 24 hours.

Meanwhile, below-normal rainfall is largely anticipated across the country during July 2026, with the most pronounced negative anomalies expected over northeastern Punjab and adjoining areas of Kashmir and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, as well as, the southeastern parts of Sindh.

In contrast, nearly normal to slightly above-normal rainfall is expected over the northern regions, including Gilgit-Baltistan and northeaster Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.