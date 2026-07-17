Japanese envoy summoned to Foreign Office as Pakistan lodges protest over Terror Reference

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan summoned Japanese envoy to Ministry of Foreign Affairs and lodged formal diplomatic protest over a reference to Pakistan in the recent Japan-India joint statement on cross-border terrorism.

Islamabad rejected the allegation as baseless, reaffirmed its call for an impartial investigation into the Pahalgam attack, and dismissed India’s accusations as politically motivated over the reference to Pakistan in the recent Japan-India joint statement, calling these allegations unacceptable.

Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Andrabi said the Japanese ambassador was called to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and handed an official demarche conveying Pakistan’s serious concerns over the inclusion of the reference. Despite protest, he stressed that Japan’s overall policy towards Pakistan has not changed.

Andrabi maintained that New Delhi repeatedly attempted to insert what he described as unilateral references to Pakistan in joint statements issued with other countries, adding that Islamabad had officially conveyed its reservations to Tokyo through diplomatic channels.

Responding to another question during the media briefing, the spokesperson also strongly criticized the latest charge sheet filed by India’s National Investigation Agency (NIA) against senior leaders of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference over an incident dating back nearly three decades.

He termed the move another example of what Pakistan views as India’s use of legal proceedings to target Kashmiri political leadership. According to the spokesperson, such actions are aimed at discrediting what Pakistan describes as the indigenous struggle of the Kashmiri people for their right to self-determination under United Nations Security Council resolutions.

Foreign Office categorically rejected India’s attempts to link Pakistan with Pahalgam attack, calling the allegations baseless and politically motivated. Andrabi said the accusations follow a recurring pattern of efforts to malign Pakistan while diverting attention from the facts surrounding the incident.

Pakistan consistently called for an independent, transparent, and credible investigation into the Pahalgam attack. He added that India has yet to present any credible or verifiable evidence to substantiate its allegations against Islamabad.