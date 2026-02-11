Japan eyes creating over 1Lac Jobs in Pakistan with Mega Auto Investment

ISLAMABAD – Over 100,000 new jobs are expected to open up in Pakistan as Japanese automakers expand their investment, bringing cutting-edge technology, localised auto parts, and modern manufacturing practices like Kaizen and 5S.

Japan is expanding its automotive investments, a development expected to generate over 100,000 new jobs while boosting the country’s vehicle assembly and auto parts ecosystem. The announcement came during the Japan–Pakistan Business Seminar 2026 in Islamabad, highlighting a new era of collaboration and industrial growth.

Pakistan’s auto industry long benefited from Japanese expertise, and this latest initiative is set to accelerate local car manufacturing, auto parts localisation, and vendor development, signalling a stronger momentum than ever before.

Under the mega plan, employment opportunities linked to Japan’s expanding footprint in Pakistan. Up to 60% auto parts localisation, a major boost for domestic suppliers and manufacturers.

Two sides are looking to adopt modern manufacturing standards, including Kaizen and 5S workplace systems with focus on green and hybrid vehicle technologies, aligned with global automotive trends

For local vendors and assemblers, the increased localisation is expected to raise demand for Pakistani-made auto parts, enhance quality standards, and strengthen supply chains. Consumers could benefit from more consistent products and a broader range of hybrid vehicles as global car models evolve.