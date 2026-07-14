Karachi braces for Heavy Monsoon Rains as Citywide High Alert issued

KARACHI – Karachi has been placed on high alert as monsoon rains are forecast to hit the city. Authorities have activated emergency drainage operations, deployed additional staff and machinery, and urged residents to remain cautious to reduce the risk of urban flooding.

The monsoon season gathers momentum, bringing rainfall to Punjab and KP, officials are now preparing for anticipated downpours in Karachi. Acting on the Mayor’s directives, Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation (KWSC) also issued citywide high alert and ordered all emergency drainage arrangements to be fully operational.

KWSC Chief Executive Officer Ahmed Ali Siddiqui instructed all relevant officers and operational staff to remain on high alert, stressing need for uninterrupted drainage operations throughout forecast rainfall. Senior officials, including Zonal Chief Engineers, Superintending Engineers, Executive Engineers, and field teams, have been directed to personally supervise operations and stay in their assigned areas during the rains to ensure a swift response to any emergency.

Special attention is being given to Karachi’s low-lying and flood-prone neighborhoods, where waterlogging historically caused severe disruption. Authorities identified these vulnerable locations in advance and will deploy additional personnel, machinery, and essential resources to tackle any buildup of rainwater as quickly as possible.

Authorities also placed fleet of jetting and suction machines on standby. Executive Engineer (Workshop) Shafqat Hussain has been assigned to oversee the timely deployment, availability, and effective operation of the machinery across the city, ensuring rapid clearance of blocked drains and accumulated water wherever required.

Officials urged residents to avoid removal of manhole and drain covers during heavy rainfall, warning that doing so poses a serious safety risk and can hinder drainage operations. Citizens are advised to immediately report drainage complaints or any emergency situation to the relevant Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation authorities so that prompt action can be taken.