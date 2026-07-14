Lahore weather today as monsoon system set to exit Punjab

LAHORE – A weak monsoon system that brought rainfall to Lahore and several parts of Punjab has moved out of the province, with hot and humid weather expected to return over the coming days.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department said the departing weather system produced light to moderate rainfall in different districts before weakening and moving away.

Over the next 24 hours, dry and warm conditions are likely to prevail across most parts of Punjab.

In Lahore, weather conditions are expected to remain partly cloudy during the afternoon, with periods of sunshine alternating with cloud cover. Localized cloud formation could also result in light rain at isolated locations.

The Met Office forecast a minimum temperature of 27°C for the provincial capital, while the maximum temperature may rise to 39°C.

Authorities have advised residents to take precautions against the expected heat and humidity, noting that warm weather is likely to persist across much of Punjab in the coming days.