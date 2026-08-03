Lahore Rain Alert: Heavy showers, Strong Winds forecast for Next Three Days

LAHORE — Rain in Lahore brought pleasant change in weather on Monday afternoon, providing relief to citizens amid hot and humid conditions.

Several areas of the city, including Township, Kot Lakhpat and the surroundings of Peco Road, received rain, while showers were also reported in Mughalpura, Mall Road, Gulberg, Tajpura, Anarkali, and Farukhabad. The rainfall lowered temperatures and improved weather conditions, with residents enjoying the cooler atmosphere.

Lahore Rain Alert

According to the latest weather forecast, Lahore is expected to witness heavy rain accompanied by strong winds over the next three days. Weather officials said the city will continue to experience hot and humid conditions, with the maximum temperature likely to reach 36°C and humidity levels remaining around 76%.

The forecast said heavy rain and strong winds are expected on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, with temperatures predicted to remain between 34°C and 36°C.

Monday Tuesday Wednesday Heavy Rain & Strong Winds (34-36°C) Heavy Rain & Strong Winds (34-36°C) Heavy Rain & Winds (34-36°C)

Met Office said monsoon currents are continuously affecting upper and central parts of the country, while a westerly wave is also influencing northern regions and is likely to persist for the next 24 hours.

Rain-wind/thunderstorms are expected in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Punjab and northeastern Balochistan on Monday. The weather system may also bring isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad and parts of Punjab.

Authorities urged residents to take precautionary measures during intense rainfall and strong winds, while relevant departments have been directed to stay prepared for possible urban flooding and other weather-related emergencies.