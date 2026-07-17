Google gives Pakistan’s AI Ambitions fresh boost with 350k Career Certificates

ISLAMABAD – Google expanded its digital skills initiative in Pakistan, increasing the number of Google Career Certificates to 350,000, including 150,000 new scholarships to equip more Pakistanis with AI and digital skills, supporting employment, freelancing, and the country’s broader digital transformation efforts.

The expansion comes at time when governments and businesses worldwide are scrambling to address widening digital skills gaps, with AI rapidly transforming industries and redefining the future of work.

The latest scholarships will allow thousands more Pakistanis to enroll in globally recognized online certificate programs covering Artificial Intelligence, Data Analytics, Cybersecurity, Project Management, Digital Marketing, and E-Commerce—fields that continue to see strong demand across international job markets.

These courses are designed to equip learners with practical, job-ready skills that can open doors to employment, freelancing, entrepreneurship, and career progression. Delivered entirely online, the program also seeks to eliminate barriers such as geography, limited access to training institutions, and the high cost of traditional professional education.

Since launching the initiative in Pakistan in 2022, Google steadily expanded its investment in workforce development. The company says its focus goes beyond issuing certificates, aiming instead to help learners translate newly acquired digital skills into real employment and business opportunities.

The initiative is being rolled out with support from TechValley, the Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC), the Higher Education Department (HED), and other local partners working to strengthen Pakistan’s digital talent ecosystem.

The public sector has also joined the effort. The Ministry of IT and Telecommunication (MoITT) has directed ministry officials to complete two Google Career Certificate courses, signaling a broader push to integrate AI capabilities and digital tools into government operations. The expansion shows meaningful step toward narrowing Pakistan’s widening AI and digital skills gap, though it is unlikely to be a standalone solution.

When combined with government-backed initiatives such as DigiSkills.pk, provincial digital education programs, and broader technology policies, the certificates could improve workforce readiness, increase employment opportunities, strengthen freelancing, and support the country’s ambition to become a larger player in the global digital economy.

Pakistan currently faces a shortage of professionals with applied AI expertise. While the country produces an estimated 75,000 IT graduates every year, only around 10 percent are believed to possess practical AI skills, leaving employers searching for industry-ready talent as demand accelerates worldwide.

Freelance climbed sharply in recent years, reaching an estimated $856 million to more than $1 billion, driven largely by growing participation on international platforms such as Upwork and Fiverr. With expertise in AI, cybersecurity, digital marketing, and data analytics increasingly commanding premium rates, industry experts believe the certificates can help Pakistani freelancers compete for higher-value projects while contributing to rising IT and digital service exports.