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Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – 18 July 2026

By News Desk
9:18 am | Jul 17, 2026

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remained largely stable against major foreign currencies in the open market, with US Dollar, Euro, British pound, and Gulf currencies trading within a narrow range.

US Dollar was available at Rs279.05 for buying and Rs279.20 for selling. Euro traded at Rs321.04 (buying) and Rs324.40 (selling), while the British pound sterling stood at Rs373.46 and Rs376.15, respectively. UAE dirham was quoted at Rs76.25 for buying and Rs76.95 for selling. The Saudi riyal traded at Rs74.60 and Rs75.25, while the Qatari riyal was exchanged at Rs75.45 for buying and Rs76.47 for selling.

The Omani riyal was valued at Rs725.81 (buying) and Rs735.65 (selling), Bahrain’s dinar stood at Rs741.05 and Rs751.95, and the Kuwaiti dinar remained the highest-valued currency in the market at Rs890.02 for buying and Rs900.95 for selling.

 

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.05 279.20
Euro EUR 321.04 324.40
UK Pound Sterling GBP 373.46 376.15
U.A.E. Dirham AED 76.25 76.95
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.60 75.25
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.45 76.47
Omani Riyal OMR 725.81 735.65
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.05 751.95
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 890.02 900.95
Australian Dollar AUD 195.33 198.45
Canadian Dollar CAD 197.72 201.65
China Yuan CNY 38.05 38.80
Danish Krone DKK 42.56 43.25
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.24 36.25
Indian Rupee INR 2.75 3.20
Japanese Yen JPY 1.71 1.81
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 67.00 68.05
New Zealand Dollar NZD 161.20 163.75
Norwegian Krone NOK 27.99 28.29
Singapore Dollar SGD 214.85 217.85
Swedish Krona SEK 28.25 28.90
Swiss Franc CHF 343.59 348.25
Thai Baht THB 8.55 8.80

 

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