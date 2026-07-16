Pakistan Currency Rates Today: Dollar, Euro, Pound Open Market Exchange Rates – 16 July 2026

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remained largely stable against foreign currencies in the open market, with US dollar, Euro, British pound, UAE dirham and Saudi riyal remaining among the most closely watched currencies.

US dollar (USD) was available at Rs279.00 for buying and Rs279.05 for selling. Euro (EUR) is being traded at Rs319.80 for buying and Rs322.40 for selling, while the British pound (GBP) stood at Rs373.46 for buying and Rs376.15 for selling. UAE dirham (AED) was quoted at Rs76.35 for buying and Rs77.00 for selling, while the Saudi riyal (SAR) was available at Rs74.60 for buying and Rs75.25 for selling.