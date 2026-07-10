Rain brings relief to Lahore as weather turns pleasant

LAHORE – Rain lashed several parts of Lahore on Friday evening, bringing welcome relief from the heat and making the weather pleasant across the provincial capital.

Rainfall was reported in Shahdara, Niazi Chowk, Abbott Road, Lakshmi Chowk, Shimla Pahari, and surrounding areas. Some localities experienced heavy showers, while others received light rain. Strong winds also accompanied the rainfall, significantly reducing the intensity of the heat.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast more rain in Lahore over the next two days.

The city’s temperature was recorded at 34°C, while winds were blowing at a speed of 26 kilometres per hour.