Punjab on High Alert as Chenab River Swells; Chiniot Canal breach floods crops

LAHORE – Flood fears are mounting across Punjab as monsoon flows continue to push up water levels in the Chenab River, forcing authorities onto high alert after a major canal breach in Chiniot submerged vast stretches of farmland.

Irrigation Department said the water level at Trimmu Headworks remains under close watch, with Chenab recording an inflow of 148,650 cusecs against an outflow of 136,050 cusecs. Officials have warned that the river could swell further over the next 24 hours, prompting emergency preparedness across vulnerable districts.

With the flood threat looming, district administrations activated contingency plans and established four flood relief camps to provide shelter and emergency assistance if evacuation becomes necessary.

The situation worsened in Chiniot, where a 50-foot-wide breach ripped through the Seepage Canal near Kanju Mor on the Jhang Road Bypass, sending torrents of water into nearby agricultural land. Several acres of standing crops were inundated within hours, raising fears of heavy financial losses for farmers.

The breach was reported due to intense water pressure generated by Chenab’s flood surge. DC, Irrigation Department engineers and other emergency responders rushed to the site, where round-the-clock efforts are underway to plug the breach and prevent further flooding.

Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) said monsoon rains have significantly increased water flows across the province’s river system, although the overall river situation remained stable during the past 24 hours. According to the latest hydrological assessment, the Indus River is experiencing low-level flooding at Tarbela, Kalabagh and Chashma, with flows recorded at 342,000 cusecs, 309,000 cusecs and 293,000 cusecs, respectively.

In the Chenab River, officials said the flood intensity has eased from high to medium level, but moderate flooding continues at Marala, Khanki and Qadirabad. Water flows currently stand at 208,000 cusecs at Marala, 165,000 cusecs at Khanki and 190,000 cusecs at Qadirabad.

As of Friday, Ravi River is flowing normally at most locations, with 83,000 cusecs recorded at Balloki, while Jassar, Shahdara and Head Sidhnai remain within normal limits. Narowal Nullah Basantar is experiencing moderate flooding, Ara Cantonment Bridge Nakka-1 is under low-level flooding, and Wazirabad Nullah-1 is witnessing moderate flood conditions. Water flows in the Sutlej and Jhelum rivers, however, remain normal.