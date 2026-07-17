Fresh monsoon spell expected from July 19: NDMA

ISLAMABAD – The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued a weather alert warning of a fresh spell of monsoon rains, thunderstorms and strong winds across several parts of Pakistan over the coming days, urging authorities and the public to take precautionary measures.

According to the NDMA, monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea are entering the country’s upper and central regions, while a new westerly weather system is expected to affect northern areas from July 20.

Under the influence of these weather systems, rain and thunderstorms, including heavy downpours at isolated places, are forecast from July 19 to 25 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and parts of Balochistan.

Most areas of Sindh are expected to remain hot and humid. However, Tharparkar, Mithi, Sukkur, Larkana, Shikarpur, Dadu and Jacobabad are likely to receive isolated rainfall between July 20 and 24.

The NDMA warned that heavy rainfall could trigger landslides in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Kashmir, Murree and the Galiyat region. It also cautioned about the risk of flash flooding in local streams and urban flooding in major cities, including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Faisalabad, Multan and Peshawar.

The authority further warned that strong winds, hailstorms and lightning could damage vulnerable structures, electricity poles, billboards and solar panels.

The NDMA advised residents, tourists and relevant authorities to avoid unnecessary travel, stay away from streams, flood channels and low-lying areas, closely monitor weather updates, and follow instructions issued by local authorities in case of any emergency.