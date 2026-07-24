Three women marry the same cameraman in India’s Uttar Pradesh

A unique wedding in India has gone viral on social media after two sisters and their cousin married the same cameraman.

According to Indian media, the unusual ceremony took place a few days ago in Amroha district of Uttar Pradesh and has attracted widespread attention online.

Reports said that 20-year-old Saroj, 19-year-old Savitri, and 18-year-old Santosh, all content creators from Dhouria village, married their cameraman, Vikas, also known as Viku, at the Chamunda Mata Temple on July 17.

The marriage came to light after a video from the ceremony went viral on social media. The three women said they decided to marry the same man because they did not want to live apart from one another.