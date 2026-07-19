Lahore Weather Update: City braces for Rain from Monday amid Muggy Conditions

LAHORE – Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast hot and very humid weather for Lahore over the next three days, with daytime temperatures expected to range between 38°C and 40°C on Sunday, before easing slightly next week.

From Monday, the mercury will remain around 37°C–39°C. With humidity levels around 65%, the weather is likely to feel even hotter. While widespread rainfall is not expected in the city, isolated rain and thunderstorms may occur in parts of northeastern Punjab.

Currently, moist currents from the Arabian Sea, along with a shallow westerly wave, continue to influence weather conditions across the upper parts of the country. Heavy rainfall is expected mainly over Kashmir and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued a flood alert for July 20–24, warning of rising water levels in rivers and streams across the province. Authorities have cautioned that the Chenab River at Marala could experience flooding ranging from low to high intensity, while flood warnings have also been issued for the Ravi River and several adjoining streams.

PDMA also warned of possible flash flooding in the Rod Kohi areas of Dera Ghazi Khan and urban flooding in Lahore, Gujranwala, Bahawalnagar, and Rawalpindi divisions. Commissioners, deputy commissioners, Rescue 1122, WASA, irrigation, agriculture, health, local government, forest, livestock, and transport departments have been directed to remain on high alert and complete all precautionary measures to respond effectively to any emergency.