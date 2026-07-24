You asked, they delivered! Buy a selected Galaxy Phone and get your Free Charger via Samsung Members App

LAHORE – You asked, they delivered! Samsung just showed us they’re a brand that listens. Buy an eligible Galaxy phone between 24th July – 16th August and claim your free 25W Adapter or 45W Charger through Samsung Members app.

Claiming the reward is simple:

Purchase your new Galaxy from selected retail stores. Activate your Samsung Members App Claim your voucher in the Samsung Members application in the Benefits section Redeem it according to the campaign instructions.

The offer is available for a limited time and is applicable only to eligible Galaxy phone models:

Galaxy A27 5G: 25W Adapter Galaxy A37 5G | A57 5G | S25 FE | S26 Series: 45W Charger

With powerful devices, an ever-growing Galaxy ecosystem, and exclusive member-only rewards, Samsung continues to deliver experiences that go beyond the smartphone itself.

The initiative reflects Samsung’s continued commitment to going a step further and delivering meaningful value beyond the smartphone purchase, enhancing the Galaxy ownership experience through exclusive Samsung Members benefits.

“At Samsung, we’re constantly looking for ways to reward our customers and make the Galaxy experience even more rewarding. Through Samsung Members, we’re providing eligible users with access to exclusive benefits that complement the powerful performance of their Galaxy devices.”