China, Russia promised not to Arm Iran, Trump says amid fresh Middle East crisis

WASHINGTON – US President Donald Trump said China and Russia assured him they would not provide weapons to Iran, even as American intelligence agencies investigate whether Moscow secretly helped Tehran carry out precision drone attacks on CIA facilities in the Gulf.

In a post on his social platform, Trump said Chinese President Xi Jinping personally assured him during their recent meeting in Beijing that China would neither supply nor sell weapons to Iran under any circumstances. According to Trump, the commitment also extends to Chinese companies.

US president said Russian President Vladimir Putin had given him the same assurance, insisting that neither of the two global powers has an interest in strengthening Iran militarily. “The two countries people often mention in connection with Iran are, I believe, not involved,” Trump wrote, adding that any such involvement would run counter to their own strategic interests.

Trump also defended Washington’s arms policy, saying US is selling weapons to NATO allies, not directly to Ukraine. He maintained that NATO countries pay the full cost of the weapons and that their subsequent use is beyond U.S. control.

Trump’s remarks come as US intelligence officials probe fresh evidence suggesting Russia may have quietly assisted Iran in a series of sophisticated drone strikes targeting CIA facilities across the Gulf.

Intelligence analysts are investigating whether Moscow provided Iran with targeting intelligence, technical expertise, or advanced drone technology used in the attacks. Officials familiar with the probe cautioned that no final conclusions have been reached, but the strikes’ remarkable precision and Russia’s longstanding military cooperation with Tehran have intensified scrutiny.

A classified assessment by Western intelligence agency reportedly concluded that Moscow likely played role in helping identify or target CIA facilities in the region. Two Western officials briefed on the intelligence said investigators believe the attack in Saudi Arabia involved Russian-enhanced versions of Iran’s Shahed drones. According to the assessment, one drone breached a vulnerable section of the embassy’s exterior wall before a second drone flew through the opening and exploded inside. Despite the damage, no casualties were reported.