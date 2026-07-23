US warns citizens of possible airspace closures amid ‘unforeseen escalation’ in the Middle East

WASHINGTON – The US State Department has issued a worldwide caution advisory, warning Americans about heightened security risks amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.

In its alert, the department said the regional security environment remains “complex” with the possibility of “unforeseen escalation.” It advised Americans currently in the Middle East to exercise caution, remain highly vigilant, and prepare for possible flight cancellations, temporary airspace closures, and travel disruptions.

The advisory noted that several airlines in the region have delayed the return of previous flight schedules, while some carriers have cancelled routes due to the ongoing situation.

Worldwide Caution: Due to heightened tensions in the Middle East, the security environment remains complex with the potential for unforeseen escalation. Americans currently in the Middle East should exercise caution and heightened vigilance and should be prepared for flight… pic.twitter.com/PNSVFgfPpP — TravelGov (@TravelGov) July 23, 2026

The State Department also warned that US diplomatic facilities, including locations outside the Middle East, have faced threats. It said Iran and groups aligned with Iran could potentially target US interests overseas, including businesses and institutions connected to Americans.

Americans outside the region were advised to reconsider travel to or through the Middle East. Those already travelling in the area were urged to confirm flight schedules with airlines directly and stay informed about possible changes.