Gold Rates in Pakistan today (23 July 2026), Per Tola Gold Prices

KARACHI – Per Tola Gold prices in Pakistan remained at Rs4.33Lac on Thursday amid latest gains in bullion market.

The price of 24K gold jumped by Rs4,600 in previous session to settle at Rs433,836. The price of 10 grams also registered a notable increase of Rs3,944, reaching Rs371,944.

Unit New Price Gold Per tola Rs433,836 Gold 10 grams Rs371,944 Gold Per ounce $4,114 Silver Per tola Rs6,403

The latest surge comes just a day after the local gold market witnessed a significant correction.

Gold Rate 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold Per Tola Rs396,000 Rs378,000 Rs324,000 Per 1 Gram Rs33,951.5 Rs32,408.25 Rs27,778 Per 10 Gram Rs339,515 Rs324,082 Rs277,785 Per Ounce Rs962,280 Rs918,540 Rs787,320

The upward momentum was driven by international market trends, where gold gained $46 per ounce to reach $4,114 per ounce, including a premium of $20. The rise in global bullion prices provided fresh support to the domestic market, resulting in higher rates across Pakistan.

Meanwhile, silver prices also moved higher, with the price of one tola increasing by Rs7 to settle at Rs6,403, reflecting the broader strength in precious metals.

Market analysts say local gold prices are likely to remain closely tied to movements in the international market, with global economic developments and investor sentiment continuing to influence bullion trends.