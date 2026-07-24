KP govt raises Conveyance Allowance to Rs7,500 in Relief for Employees

PESHAWAR – Relief for thousands of public sector workers, as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government approved 50 percent increase in conveyance allowance, passing on relief to employees struggling with soaring commuting costs and persistent inflation.

KP Finance Department issued an official notification confirming that the revised allowance will be implemented with effect from July 1, 2026, covering all provincial government employees from Grade 1 to Grade 20 and above.

Under the revised structure, employees in Grades 1–4 will now receive Rs2,677, up from Rs1,785. Workers in Grades 5–10 will be paid Rs2,898, those in Grades 11–15 will receive Rs4,284, while officers in Grades 16–20 and above will get a monthly conveyance allowance of Rs7,500.

Scale Old Allowance Revised Allowance Increase Grade/BPS 1–4 1,785 2,677 50% Grade/BPS 5–10 1,932 2,898 50% Grade/BPS 11–15 2,856 4,284 50% Grade/BPS 16–20 & Above 5,000 7,500 50%

The increase comes as the provincial government moves to cushion employees against the rising cost of living, particularly the sharp surge in transportation expenses that has placed additional pressure on household finances.

The decision makes KP one of the latest provinces to expand financial relief for government workers. Earlier, the Sindh Cabinet also approved an increase in conveyance allowance for employees in Grades 1 to 16, reflecting a growing trend among provincial governments to ease the burden of inflation on public servants.

Earlier, Sindh government issued notification for a 50 percent increase in the conveyance allowance effective from July 1, 2026, which will take effect from July 1, 2026.