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Punjab launches first portable X-ray service for wildlife treatment

By Web Desk
7:12 pm | Jul 24, 2026
Punjab Launches First Portable X Ray Service For Wildlife Treatment

LAHORE The Punjab Wildlife and Parks Department has introduced Pakistan’s first portable X-ray service for wild animals, marking a significant advancement in wildlife healthcare.

A team from the state-of-the-art Wildlife Hospital at Lahore Safari Zoo visited Lahore Zoo, where veterinarians conducted medical examinations and performed portable X-ray scans on several wild animals.

According to officials, the new technology was used to examine a fallow deer and a python on-site, eliminating the need to transport animals to a veterinary hospital for X-ray imaging.

The department said the portable X-ray facility will enable faster, safer and less stressful diagnosis of wildlife, while significantly improving the standard of veterinary care for wild animals across the province.

 

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