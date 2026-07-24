Punjab launches first portable X-ray service for wildlife treatment

LAHORE – The Punjab Wildlife and Parks Department has introduced Pakistan’s first portable X-ray service for wild animals, marking a significant advancement in wildlife healthcare.

A team from the state-of-the-art Wildlife Hospital at Lahore Safari Zoo visited Lahore Zoo, where veterinarians conducted medical examinations and performed portable X-ray scans on several wild animals.

According to officials, the new technology was used to examine a fallow deer and a python on-site, eliminating the need to transport animals to a veterinary hospital for X-ray imaging.

The department said the portable X-ray facility will enable faster, safer and less stressful diagnosis of wildlife, while significantly improving the standard of veterinary care for wild animals across the province.